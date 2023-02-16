Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,224 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.2 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

