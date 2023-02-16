Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,857 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,628,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,512,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.20. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

