Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $614,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $559,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

