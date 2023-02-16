Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO T Michael Price purchased 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

