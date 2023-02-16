Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 273,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $158.94 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Stories

