Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter worth $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.9 %

AGYS opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.08 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,040 shares in the company, valued at $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $40,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

