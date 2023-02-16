Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Further Reading

