Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Knowles by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 39.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 31.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.66. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

