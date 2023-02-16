Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

STBA stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

