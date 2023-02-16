Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

AKR stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

