Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

