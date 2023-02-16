Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

