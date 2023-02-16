Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 59,361 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $909,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

