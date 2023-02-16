Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

