Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of City by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of City by 6.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $168,342.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $168,342.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $263,926.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,466 shares of company stock worth $645,412 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

