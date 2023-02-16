Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 188.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

