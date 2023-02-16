Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

