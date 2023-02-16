Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,071 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,200 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRA Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.47 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Stories

