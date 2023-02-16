Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,725 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWO opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

