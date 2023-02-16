Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

