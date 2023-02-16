Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

