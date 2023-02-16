Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,218 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

