Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $216.95 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

