Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,001 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 364,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,905,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 666,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.