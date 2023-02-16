Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,208,000 after buying an additional 183,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,020,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,175,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

