Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo Company Profile

NYSE:SLVM opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.