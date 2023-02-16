Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal by 47.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Universal during the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

