Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

