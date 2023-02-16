Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $13.58 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NeoGenomics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

