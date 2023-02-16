Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIR shares. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813 in the last ninety days. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

