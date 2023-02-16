Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 85.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 132.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.