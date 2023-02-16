Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,393,000 after purchasing an additional 416,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

MRVL opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

