Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,826,949.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $2,299,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,826,949.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at $60,958,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 805,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,659,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

