Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.
Shares of CPRX stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
