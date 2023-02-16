NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Up 7.5%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.00. 93,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 98,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRA shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NanoXplore Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$27.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

