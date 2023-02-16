National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.