National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.12

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$93.12 and traded as high as C$100.94. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$100.51, with a volume of 696,875 shares trading hands.

NA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,088.90. Insiders have sold a total of 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257 in the last ninety days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

