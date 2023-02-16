NatWest Group (NWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
NWG opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.96.
Institutional Trading of NatWest Group
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
