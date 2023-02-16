NatWest Group (NWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.96.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NatWest Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

