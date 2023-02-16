Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $735.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.55. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,133,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,477,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $430,452.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 885,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,133,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,477,192 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,100.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 730,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,643 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

