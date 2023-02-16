NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

