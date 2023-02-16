NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.74

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 43533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Trading Up 26.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,214 shares of company stock worth $97,089 in the last ninety days. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 330,680 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.