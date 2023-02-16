NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NURO opened at $1.74 on Thursday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

