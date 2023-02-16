New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 733 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,185 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Barclays raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

NYSE FL opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.