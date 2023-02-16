New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDC opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

