New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 146.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in EPR Properties by 329.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

