New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,099 shares of company stock worth $1,177,138. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

