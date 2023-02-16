New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,559 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,401,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 139,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 45.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 149,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $511,879. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

