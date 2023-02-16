New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,400 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,068,794 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,517.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,068,794 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,517.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 98,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $213,879.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,623,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,753,327.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,045,784 shares of company stock worth $10,725,800. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

