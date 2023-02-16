NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.67

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.67 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.14). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 322,726 shares changing hands.

NRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded NewRiver REIT to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.67. The company has a market capitalization of £287.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 82.22%.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($24,141.18).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

