NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFI shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$11.41 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$8.34 and a 52-week high of C$20.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$880.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.72) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$670.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

