NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.40

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.40 and traded as low as C$11.10. NFI Group shares last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 154,661 shares changing hands.

NFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83. The stock has a market cap of C$880.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.72) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$670.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

